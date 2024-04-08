Il Clandestino: plot, cast, location, how many episodes and streaming
From Monday 8 April 2024 at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, Il Clandestino will be broadcast, a TV series directed by Rolando Ravello, who has already directed Immaturi-La serie, Tutta Colpa di Freud-La serie and Vivere è non un child's play. In the protagonist role (Luca Travaglia, a former chief anti-terrorism inspector who left the police) there is Edoardo Leo. But let's see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Luca Travaglia is a former chief anti-terrorism inspector who left the police following a violent attack that cost the life of his wife. Three years later, having moved to Milan, he works as a bouncer in nightclubs, trying to numb the pain with alcohol. The wall he has raised between himself and his life begins to crack when he crosses paths with Palitha, an enterprising and over-the-top Sri Lankan who drags him into the idea of setting up an unlikely detective agency. And so, in a Milan with a thousand faces, a thousand souls, a thousand languages and dialects, Travaglia little by little finds his place in the world, placing himself at the service of the “last”, who society does not want to see, and of the ” first”, who due to their position cannot risk being seen. A man that everyone in Milan, Italians and foreigners, calls “il Clandestino”.
Il Clandestino: the cast of the TV series
We have seen the plot of Il Clandestino, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Edoardo Leo: Luca Travaglia
- Lavinia Longhi: Khadija
- Hassan Shapi: Palitha
- Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Claudio Maganza
- Alice Arcuri: Carolina Vernoni
- Lavinia Longhi: Khadija
- Isabella Mottinelli: Bianca, Carolina's daughter
- Mattia Miele: Sergio Bonetti
- Michele Savoia: De Giglio
- Tia Architto: Gedara
- Simone Colombari: Carvelli
- Anna Dalton: Ilenia
- Stefano Guerrieri: Federico
- Simone Gandolfo: Paolo Zanatta
- Sergio Pierattini: Prof. Montechi
- Jonis Bascir: Beslama Dirar
- Hedy Krissaane: Ali
- Angelo Donato Colombo: Get up
- Jerry Mastrodomenico: Arturo Galassi
- Chiara Scelsi: Aida Yazziri
- Iordan Milan Negru: Milos Jovic
- Sofija Zobina: Irina Kwiatkowski
- Mauro Marino: Aurelio Negrini
- Hossein Taheri: Maud Al Assad
- Francesco Bovara: Giulio
- Nicola Pannelli: the Police Commissioner
- Giulia Carpaneto: Sonia
- Andrea Bruschi: Andrea Adani
- Haroun Fall: Youssef
Location
Where was Il Clandestino filmed (location)? The TV series was filmed in early 2023 mainly in Milan, where the story is set.
How many episodes
But how many episodes are planned for Il Clandestino on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (12 episodes, two per evening). The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the sixth and last (except for program changes) on Monday 13 May 2024. Below is the schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Monday 8 April 2024
- Second episode: Monday 15 April 2024
- Third episode: Monday 22 April 2024
- Fourth episode: Monday 29 April 2024
- Fifth episode: Monday 6 May 2024
- Sixth episode: Monday 13 May 2024
Streaming and TV
Where to see Il Clandestino live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#Clandestino #plot #cast #location #episodes #streaming
Leave a Reply