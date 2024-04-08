Il Clandestino: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Il Clandestino, the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (12 episodes, two per evening). The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the sixth and last (except for program changes) on Monday 13 May 2024. Below is the schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 8 April 2024

Second episode: Monday 15 April 2024

Third episode: Monday 22 April 2024

Fourth episode: Monday 29 April 2024

Fifth episode: Monday 6 May 2024

Sixth episode: Monday 13 May 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of Il Clandestino on Rai 1 last? Each episode will be broadcast from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. The total duration (including advertising breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Il Clandestino, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.