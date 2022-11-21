Il Circolo dei Mondiali: cast, guests, how many streaming episodes | Qatar 2022

From Monday 21 November 2022 at 10.15 pm on Rai 1 Il Circolo dei Mondiali will be broadcast, a program conceived and conducted by Alessandra De Stefano, director of Rai Sport. At her side, as happened with The Circle of Rings during the last Olympics, still Sara Simeoni, Jury Chechi and Diego Antonelli. With them new grafts such as Signoroni & The MC Band who will take care of the musical part of the program and Gianfelice Facchetti. The program plant will naturally replicate the climate of the Circle of rings, an atmosphere that was the cornerstone of that television experience, with the addition of many guests who will enrich the table in the studio at Corso Sempione 27 in Milan, from where the program is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Guests

But who will be the guests of Il Circolo dei Mondiali on Rai 1? Many sports personalities will alternate in the studio, but not only. We start with the coach of our national football team, Roberto Mancini. Then a prestigious and always welcome guest whom we listened to during the commentary on Rai 2 of the Turin finals of the ATP Tennis tournament, namely Adriano Panatta. Then again from the world of journalism a football expert and Inter fan, or the director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana. Then again: former footballers Christian Vieri, Bruno Giordano and Beppe Signori. The former Bologna and Turin player Eraldo Pecci will then intervene, then the coach of the national basketball team Gianmarco Pozzecco, then the coach of the men’s national volleyball team Fefè De Giorgi. So from the world of entertainment, the presence of actresses Cristiana Capotondi and Anna Foglietta is expected.

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Il Circolo dei Mondiali on Rai 1? The program will be broadcast every day, except in rare cases such as when Ballando con le stelle will be broadcast (for example: Saturday 26 November and Friday 2 December) after the live commentary of the evening match at 8pm.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The World Cup on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast (almost) every day at 10.15 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.