Which villages are competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, the Rai 3 program which year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the most beautiful villages in Italy competing to elect the most beautiful? This year too, twenty locations are aiming for the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are:
- AOSTA VALLEY: FONTAINEMORE
- PIEDMONT: GUARENE
- LIGURIA: LIGURIAN CELLS
- LOMBARDY: THANK YOU
- TRENTINO SOUTH TYROL: CALDES
- FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA: MUGGIA
- VENETO: TORREGLIA
- EMILIA-ROMAGNA: CASTELVETRO DI MODENA
- TUSCANY: PECCIOLI
- BRANDS: GENGA
- UMBRIA: TRONCONE
- LAZIO: ISLAND OF LIRI
- ABRUZZO: CRECCHIO
- MOLISE: PETACCIATO
- CAMPANIA: MONTESANO SULLA MARCELLANA
- PUGLIA: LEPORANO
- BASILICATA: MARATEA
- CALABRIA: BADOLATO
- SICILY: NARO
- SARDINIA: ARBATAX
Streaming and live TV
We have seen which villages are competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, but where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
