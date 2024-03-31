Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, which ones are competing today, March 31st

Which villages are competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, the Rai 3 program which year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the most beautiful villages in Italy competing to elect the most beautiful? This year too, twenty locations are aiming for the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are:

AOSTA VALLEY: FONTAINEMORE

PIEDMONT: GUARENE

LIGURIA: LIGURIAN CELLS

LOMBARDY: THANK YOU

TRENTINO SOUTH TYROL: CALDES

FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA: MUGGIA

VENETO: TORREGLIA

EMILIA-ROMAGNA: CASTELVETRO DI MODENA

TUSCANY: PECCIOLI

BRANDS: GENGA

UMBRIA: TRONCONE

LAZIO: ISLAND OF LIRI

ABRUZZO: CRECCHIO

MOLISE: PETACCIATO

CAMPANIA: MONTESANO SULLA MARCELLANA

PUGLIA: LEPORANO

BASILICATA: MARATEA

CALABRIA: BADOLATO

SICILY: NARO

SARDINIA: ARBATAX

Streaming and live TV

We have seen which villages are competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, but where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.