Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024: what they are, how to vote (regulations) and streaming

Tonight, Sunday 31 March 2024 (Easter), at 8.55 pm on Rai 3 Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 will be broadcast, the Rai Cultura program which year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the villages most beautiful in Italy who compete to elect the most beautiful. For lovers of the artistic heritage, of the large or small stories of our villages, for lovers of culinary or artisanal specialties, excursions or village festivals, these are exceptional places to discover and perhaps visit during the holidays. At the helm of the race, once again, Camila Raznovich.

Judges

The jury of the Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 program is made up of 3 well-known personalities who will support the public in voting. The jurors will participate in the final vote and will be protagonists of the first evening of Borgo dei Borghi. The three jurors will be: the chef Isabella Potì, the Olympic champion Manuela di Centa and the mathematician, logician and essayist Piergiorgio Odifreddi. The ranking will include the public vote and the opinion expressed by the judges according to a criterion established by the regulation.

The Village of Villages 2024: which villages are competing

But which are the villages competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024? This year too, twenty locations are aiming for the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are:

AOSTA VALLEY: FONTAINEMORE

PIEDMONT: GUARENE

LIGURIA: LIGURIAN CELLS

LOMBARDY: THANK YOU

TRENTINO SOUTH TYROL: CALDES

FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA: MUGGIA

VENETO: TORREGLIA

EMILIA-ROMAGNA: CASTELVETRO DI MODENA

TUSCANY: PECCIOLI

BRANDS: GENGA

UMBRIA: TRONCONE

LAZIO: ISLAND OF LIRI

ABRUZZO: CRECCHIO

MOLISE: PETACCIATO

CAMPANIA: MONTESANO SULLA MARCELLANA

PUGLIA: LEPORANO

BASILICATA: MARATEA

CALABRIA: BADOLATO

SICILY: NARO

SARDINIA: ARBATAX

Rules: how to vote

But how do you vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024? What are the regulations? Voting can be carried out in the following ways:

from 5.15 pm on 25 February 2024 on the website https://www.rai.it/borgodeiborghi/ a presentation page of the 20 (twenty) villages in the competition will be published and made accessible;

the page invites users to vote for their favorite village, the vote can therefore be cast from 5.15 pm on 25 February 2024;

the final ranking and therefore the nomination of the “Borgo dei Borghi 2024” is revealed during a “special first evening”, broadcast on RAI 3 on Sunday 31 March 2024.

Voting closes on Sunday 17 March 2024 at 11.59pm. Therefore, after 11.59pm on 17 March 2024 it will no longer be technically possible to cast your vote.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.