Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the program

Tonight, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 8.55 pm on Rai 3, Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 will be broadcast, the Rai Cultura program which year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the most beautiful villages in 'Italy that compete to elect the most beautiful. For lovers of the artistic heritage, of the large or small stories of our villages, for lovers of culinary or artisanal specialties, excursions or village festivals, these are exceptional places to discover and perhaps visit during the holidays. At the helm of the race, Camila Raznovich. Where to see Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3.

Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

The competing villages

We have seen where to watch Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 on TV and live streaming, but which villages are competing? This year too, twenty locations are aiming for the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are: