Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, regulation: how to vote

How do you vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, the Rai 3 program that will decide the most beautiful village in Italy of this edition? What are the regulations? Voting can be carried out in the following ways:

from 5.15 pm on 25 February 2024 on the website https://www.rai.it/borgodeiborghi/ a presentation page of the 20 (twenty) villages in the competition will be published and made accessible;

the page invites users to vote for their favorite village, the vote can therefore be cast from 5.15 pm on 25 February 2024;

the final ranking and therefore the nomination of the “Borgo dei Borghi 2024” is revealed during a “special first evening”, broadcast on RAI 3 on Sunday 31 March 2024.

Voting closes on Sunday 17 March 2024 at 11.59pm. Therefore, after 11.59pm on 17 March 2024 it will no longer be technically possible to cast your vote.

The jury of the Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024 program is made up of 3 well-known personalities who will support the public in voting. The jurors will participate in the final vote and will be protagonists of the first evening of Borgo dei Borghi. The three jurors will be: the chef Isabella Potì, the Olympic champion Manuela di Centa and the mathematician, logician and essayist Piergiorgio Odifreddi. The ranking will include the public vote and the opinion expressed by the judges according to a criterion established by the regulation.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how to vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2024, but where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2023 – at 8.55 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.