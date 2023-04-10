Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, winner: who won today, April 9th

THE VILLAGE OF THE VILLAGES 2023 WINNER – Who won the 2023 edition of Il Borgo dei Borghi, the program hosted by Camila Raznovich which tonight, Sunday 9 April (Easter), saw the “final” on Rai 3? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…

How to vote

How do you vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023 on Rai 3? What is the regulation? Internet voting is a service provided and managed by RAI – RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA SPA in technical autonomy. Voting can be done in the following ways:

from 5.15 pm on 12 March 2023 on the website https://www.rai.it/borgodeiborghi/ a presentation page of the 20 (twenty) villages in the competition for the title “Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023” is published and made accessible;

the page invites users to vote for their favorite village;

the final classification is revealed during a “special prime time” broadcast on RAI 3 on Sunday 9 April 2023.

Voting closes on Sunday 26 March 2023 at 11.59pm. Therefore, after 11.59 pm on 26 March 2023 it will no longer be technically possible to cast one’s vote.

The competing villages

We have seen the winner of Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, but which villages were in the competition? Again this year, twenty localities aspire to the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the competing villages are: Casoli (CH) in Abruzzo; Miglionico (MT) in Basilicata; Diamond (CS) in Calabria; Cetara (SA) in Campania; Bagnara di Romagna (RA) in Emilia-Romagna; Marano Lagunare (UD) in Friuli-Venezia Giulia; Ronciglione (VT) in Lazio; Campo Ligure (GE) in Liguria; Bellano (LC) in Lombardy; Esanatoglia (MC) in the Marches; Monteroduni (IS) in Molise; Castagnole Delle Lanze (AT) in Piedmont; Castro (LE) in Puglia; Sant’Antioco (CI) in Sardinia; Salemi (TP) in Sicily; Campiglia Marittima (LI) in Tuscany; Bondone (TN) in Trentino-Alto Adige; Citerna (PG) in Umbria; Issogne (AO) in the Aosta Valley; Possagno (TV) in Veneto.