What are the villages competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, the Rai 3 program that year after year leads viewers to discover the small pearls of our country with the most beautiful villages in Italy competing to elect the most beautiful? Again this year, twenty localities aspire to the title, one for each Italian region. Twenty places selected for their beauty, architecture and quality of life. In this edition the villages in the race are:

Casoli (CH) in Abruzzo; Miglionico (MT) in Basilicata; Diamond (CS) in Calabria; Cetara (SA) in Campania; Bagnara di Romagna (RA) in Emilia-Romagna; Marano Lagunare (UD) in Friuli-Venezia Giulia; Ronciglione (VT) in Lazio; Campo Ligure (GE) in Liguria; Bellano (LC) in Lombardy; Esanatoglia (MC) in the Marches; Monteroduni (IS) in Molise; Castagnole Delle Lanze (AT) in Piedmont; Castro (LE) in Puglia; Sant’Antioco (CI) in Sardinia; Salemi (TP) in Sicily; Campiglia Marittima (LI) in Tuscany; Bondone (TN) in Trentino-Alto Adige; Citerna (PG) in Umbria; Issogne (AO) in the Aosta Valley; Possagno (TV) in Veneto.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen which villages are competing in Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, but where to see the show on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.