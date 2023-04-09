Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, regulation: how to vote

How do you vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, the Rai 3 program that will decree the most beautiful village in Italy for this edition? What is the regulation? Internet voting is a service provided and managed by RAI – RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA SPA in technical autonomy. Voting can be done in the following ways:

from 5.15 pm on 12 March 2023 on the website https://www.rai.it/borgodeiborghi/ a presentation page of the 20 (twenty) villages in the competition for the title “Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023” is published and made accessible;

the page invites users to vote for their favorite village;

the final classification is revealed during a “special prime time” broadcast on RAI 3 on Sunday 9 April 2023.

Voting closes on Sunday 26 March 2023 at 11.59pm. Therefore, after 11.59 pm on 26 March 2023 it will no longer be technically possible to cast one’s vote.

Each Borgo is presented on the site https://www.rai.it/borgodeiborghi/ through a video, a reduced version of the one aired in the episodes of KILIMANJARO – season 2022-2023, through the display of a photo and through a short descriptive text.

Users can vote, in the period from 12 March 2023 to 26 March 2023, only once a day by expressing a single preference on the 20 available voting options corresponding to each Borgo in the race. If the user who has already voted tries to vote again on the same day, the computer system will recognize him and will not allow him to release the additional vote. Only votes received by 23.59 GMT on 26 March 2023 are accepted by the system. Online voting is free.

How will Il Borgo dei Borghi be elected winner of the 2023 edition? The winner will be decreed by adding the results of the online votes and those of the Jury of experts. Over the entire duration of the tender, each individual Expert can express only one “preference” in favor of a Borgo: this preference corresponds to a bonus of 33.3 percent which will be added to the percentage result achieved by the same Borgo through the vote expressed by the public via the web.

STREAMING AND TV

We have seen how to vote (vote) for Il Borgo dei Borghi 2023, but where to see the show on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.