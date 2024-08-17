Il Baffo: “Today my daughter and I have a turnover of 20 million euros”

Among the greatest Italian television personalities in the world of teleshopping, Baffo, aka Roberto From Cremahe says in an interview with Evening Courier his rebirth after leaving the “scene” following his arrest in 2003.

“In 2013 a manager, a friend, called me Publitalia: we have a lot of stuff from the freight exchange, do you want it? I think: I’m getting back on track, it’s time”, says Baffo.

“I didn’t have a warehouse but I knew that a Chinese store in Busnago had just canceled the lease. It was 300 square meters, in two days I put in four light bulbs, the truck arrived. Pallets everywhere, inside the boxes clothes that were at least ten years old. Shirts with a pointed collar, you know? Who would want those? I had an idea”.

“I used a night space on Telelombardia: where do you find the shirts with the beaks anymore! Only here! (In the excitement, the strangely-known asthmatic voice comes out, ed.). The morning of the inauguration there was a queue. At the beginning we invoiced 70-80 thousand euros. Now, in a year, 20 million. We have 68 employees. The total square meters of sales are almost 7 thousand, in the stores we have 432 thousand members”.

“Marketing Officer. My son Moris49 years old, leads logistics and my daughter Valentina47, follows the staff and is the CEO. I am the testimonial: at night on local channels I show the goods (a few days ago in Brescia he hoisted himself with the products up on a kerb of the provincial road: in the filming it is all a horn and “mythical Baffo” ed.)”.