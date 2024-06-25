Russian Investigative Committee: at the time of the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Belgorod, the Il-76 was technically serviceable

During the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in January in the Belgorod region, the Il-76, which was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, was in technically sound condition. This fact was confirmed by the official representative of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Svetlana Petrenko.

According to the information provided by the Investigative Committee, all systems of the military transport aircraft were operating normally. Proof of this was the information obtained after decoding the flight recorder.

Il-76 crashed on January 24, 2024 near the village of Yablonovo in the north of the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region. At the time of the crash, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the plane who were to be delivered for exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying persons. None of the passengers on board survived.

Investigators proved that an Il-76 with Ukrainian prisoners of war was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Investigative Committee received the necessary evidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the destruction of the Russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners on board.

As part of the criminal case of a terrorist attack on a Russian Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region, a set of evidence was collected confirming the involvement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this crime Svetlana Petrenkoofficial representative of the Russian Investigative Committee

Official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko informed that the Ministry of Defense is aware of the presence of Patriot missile systems in service with the Ukrainian army. The Russian Defense Ministry is taking all necessary measures to identify those responsible for the tragedy and bring them to criminal responsibility.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a plane with prisoners from the American Patriot complex

Investigators were able to reconstruct the picture of the Il-76 crash, during which it was proven that a Russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners on board was shot down by a missile fired from the Patriot complex.

Using an element-by-element layout of structural fragments of the fallen aircraft, the Russian Investigative Committee was able to establish that the Il-76 was shot down by the first missile at an altitude of four thousand meters.

Video recordings from external surveillance cameras made it possible to record the moment when the main projectile detonated in front of the cockpit, causing a loss of control. The second missile self-destructed before reaching the target chosen by the gunner.

Ukraine knew about the prisoner exchange, but ordered the downing of the Il-76 with Ukrainian citizens on board

The order to destroy the Russian plane with prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was given by the leaders of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the country’s army. Representatives of the republic’s military structures were aware of all the details of the planned exchange of prisoners of war.

The Russian Investigative Committee recalled that the event was planned to be organized on the border of the Belgorod and Sumy regions, but the Il-76 never reached its destination.

Investigators reported collecting all the necessary evidence of the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the crash of the Russian plane. Explosive testing confirmed that the anti-aircraft missiles that hit the plane were fired from the territory of the Kharkov region. This fact was also confirmed by means of objective monitoring of radar reconnaissance.