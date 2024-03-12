Pilot Smirnov: Il-76 engine fire could have led to other damage

The fire of one engine of the military transport Il-76 most likely led to the destruction of other parts of the aircraft, which caused the crash of the aircraft, suggested Oleg Smirnov, Honored Pilot of the USSR, member of the Public Council of Rostransnadzor. The specialist spoke about the features of the aircraft and its crew in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

What is known about the crashed Il-76?

“The IL-76 is a military transport aircraft, but it is also used in civil aviation as a cargo aircraft for transporting bulky cargo and equipment. The military uses it both to transport equipment and to transport a significant number of soldiers. This plane can accommodate up to 80 people,” Smirnov said.

The pilot noted that the Il-76 has four jet engines and flies at a speed of 900 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 10-12 kilometers. He also added that the range of the aircraft is several thousand kilometers without landing.

“As long as there are facts [о крушении] little is indicated. It is not indicated whether there was radio communication or whether the crew managed to report that the engine had caught fire. But, probably, he had time, because there are reports that this happened due to an engine fire,” he said.

It is reported that this happened during takeoff. And takeoff for an engine failure is the most difficult part. Because the plane always takes off fully loaded, with full fuel tanks. It is heavy, has maximum weight Oleg SmirnovHonored Pilot of the USSR, Member of the Public Council of Rostransnadzor

Smirnov also said that an engine fire is usually accompanied by other problems.

“That is, if the engine catches fire starting from the hot part, then melted blades may fly out. These blades flying out of the engine can damage communications – fuel, electronic and other parts of the aircraft, because they fly at such high speed,” he added.

According to the honored pilot of the USSR, other parts of the aircraft could have been damaged due to problems with the engine.

“Because the IL-76 is designed in such a way that the failure of one engine has absolutely no effect on the ability to continue the flight. It flies calmly on three engines, and even on two. But, apparently, there was a fire that led to the destruction of other aircraft systems,” Smirnov explained.

The crew of the crashed Il-76

The specialist noted that the crew of the Il-76 aircraft is classic.

The crew consists of the ship's commander, co-pilot, navigator, and flight mechanic-flight engineer. In the military version, there are still people there who load and unload the aircraft. As stated, everyone died. It's very sad Oleg SmirnovHonored Pilot of the USSR, Member of the Public Council of Rostransnadzor

The Mash Telegram channel reported that the death toll in the crash of the Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 in the Ivanovo region has increased to 15. According to the publication, there are no survivors of the plane crash. A rescue helicopter is currently checking the crash site.

Il-76 plane crash in the Ivanovo region

The crash of a heavy military transport aircraft Il-76 in the Ivanovo region became known on the afternoon of March 12. The crash occurred at about 13:00 Moscow time when the aircraft was taking off from the airfield. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there were 15 people on board – eight crew members and seven passengers. To prevent the plane from falling on residential buildings, the crew took it to the side.

The Russian defense department reported that the cause of the Il-76 crash in the Ivanovo region was the fire of one of the engines. What led to the fire is not specified.