The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov said that there were no captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the downed Il-76

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that there were no fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the downed Il-76. The day before, The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that the plane was hit by a Patriot missile. In addition, the American side admits that there were indeed Ukrainian prisoners in the Il-76.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that they do not know about the fate of the prisoners from the Il-76

Danilov stated that if Ukrainian prisoners had been on board the Il-76, a large amount of biological material would have been found at the crash site. According to him, the Ukrainian side is based on the experience “that happened after Tehran, and on the basis of what happened next.” The NSDC Secretary also suggested that the Russian side would have taken advantage of the situation and filmed in detail the consequences of the plane crash.

Alexey DanilovSecretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov also urged not to be categorical in the statement that it was the Ukrainian Armed Forces that shot down the plane. According to him, Kyiv currently does not know whether the prisoners who were supposed to be on board the Il-76 are alive.

The US anonymously admitted that the plane was shot down by an American missile

The New York Times, citing American officials, reported that the Il-76 plane, which was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, was shot down by a missile from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Photo: Russian Investigative Committee / Reuters

The publication says that the United States does not officially comment on the cause of the plane crash, but politicians, on condition of anonymity, confirm reports of the use of a Patriot missile.

The authors of the material also drew attention to the lack of criticism of Kyiv from Washington for using the Patriot system to destroy Russian aircraft. Instead, they said that “this is exactly the kind of innovation” Ukraine will have to adopt to win the conflict.