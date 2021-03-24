Over the years, there have been many personalities in the video game industry who have managed to stand out for one reason or another. Ikumi Nakamura He did it during the Bethesda conference at E3 2019, when his appearance dazzled the public by presenting the video game GhostWire: Tokyo, by Tango Gameworks (a studio that now belongs to Microsoft after the acquisition of Bethesda). However, just a few months after that, Nakamura left the company without revealing the reasons. Now he has reappeared in a documentary published by the YouTube channel Cutscenes. The summary? Ikumi Nakamura founds his own studio, but the Japanese has spoken of many more things.
Nakamura explains that after going through Capcom and working in sagas like Resident Evil or Devil May Cry, working for Shinji Mikami in Okami, being a concept artist for Bayonetta in Platinum Games and working again for Mikami in the aforementioned GhostWire: Tokyo, he decided take a break for health problems derived from having worked intensively for a long time. Despite remembering the work of Tango Gameworks as his “own son”, Ikumi Nakamura decided form your own independent studio to dump all the knowledge that he has acquired throughout his career.
Ikumi Nakamura wants to participate in an Okami sequel
For now, Nakamura has not revealed the name of the study, but it does reveal the horror and mystery stories they are his top preference, which gives us a hint as to what to expect from his first project. Ikumi Nakamura has also used this space to explain how he experienced his boom in the summer of 2019 after E3. Despite her nerves, she was excited to become a social media meme, although she still liked receiving many emails, mostly from women rejoicing in his presence in an eminently masculine world. That made him reflect and now Nakamura assures that he will do everything possible for his study to achieve “full gender equality.”
