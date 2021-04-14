“Let us fight, we deserve it”, claimed Zidane in the preview before playing against Huesca. Few believed in Zizou back then. Real Madrid andxtended his safety at Anfield in the Champions League quarterfinals, qualified for the semi-finals in their last nine appearances in the round and returning three years later to be among the four best teams in Europe. Nowhe compliments to Zidane are endless. They are the fourth semifinals with Zinedine Zidane at the helm, that went down in history after winning three editions in a row and has only lost one European tie, the last edition against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A sample of his character and his way of leading this Madrid, and conceiving football, was captured by this photograph in which Robertson faced Casemiro, while Klopp protested to the referee. He, while laughing in the background, as highlighted by our colleague Sergio Gómez. That’s why he has earned the title of Sheriff Zizou. This is how Iker Casillas nicknamed him via Twitter. The one who was captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team did not win any Champions League as a coach, but as a teammate, in the Ninth in Glasgow. It will be the thirtieth time that Real Madrid has played in the semifinals of the Champions League, a competition that it dominates with thirteen titles.