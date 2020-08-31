The Center d’Esports Sabadell continues to adapt its squad to the silver category and has already completed six signings. The last, that of Iker Undabarrena who arrives in Sabadell from Tenerife, a club from which he has dissociated himself. The footballer, who was with the Tenerife team doing a concentration in Murcia, has no longer returned to the island with his former teammates. He has already set course for Sabadell.

Undabarrena is a footballer who comes to reinforce Sabadell’s midfield, providing technical quality but also experience: he has played 69 games in the category. In the absence of minutes in Tenerife in the last year, the media has decided to accept the proposal of the Harlequin club in negotiations that have been extended in recent days. The footballer said that he is “very excited to join this project” and that he is eager “to meet my new teammates and contribute everything I have.”

With his imminent arrival in the Catalan city, he could make his debut as a harlequin this Thursday in the friendly against Huesca. Undabarrena’s is the sixth new face at Sabadell after the arrivals of Fuoli, Cornud, Jaime Sánchez, Víctor García and Juan Hernández.