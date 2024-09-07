There is an obvious parallel between Iker Muniain (Pamplona, ​​31 years old) and Ángel Zubieta (Galdakao, deceased in 1985). The Navarrese midfielder snatched the title of being the youngest footballer to debut with the Athletic shirt from the Biscayan. He did so at 16 years old; Zubieta had worn the red and white shirt barely turned 17. Afterwards their careers diverged, because Muniain remained with the Bilbao club until in April he lifted the Copa del Rey as captain and said goodbye at the end of the League, while Zubieta, with the Civil War in between, went into exile in Mexico and then in Argentina. He returned to Spain in 1946, on a tour in which his team marvelled on the Spanish fields. His mother and sister, who had not seen him for a decade before, were waiting for him at the foot of the plane steps in Barajas.

There is the parallel again, because the Biscayan triumphed in the old Gasómetro, demolished in 1979 to build a Carrefour, wearing the colours of San Lorenzo de Almagro, and the Biscayan signed on Friday for the historic club from Boedo, so he will play in the Nuevo Gasómetro, at least until December 2025.

He will be the tenth Spanish player to wear the blue and red colours of the shirt chosen by a priest, Father Massa, inspired by the mantle of the Virgin Mary Help of Christians, for Pope Francis’ team. Before Muniain, the Ciclón players included Isidro Lángara (1939-1943), who made his debut by scoring four goals and went on to add 110 in four seasons, the unforgettable Ángel Zubieta (1939-1952), who played more than 500 games, Ignacio Santamaría (1962-1966), José Iraragorri (1939-1940), the scorer of Spain’s first goal in a World Cup, Emilín Alonso (1940), born in Getxo, who played for Arenas and triumphed at Real Madrid, Fernando García Lorenzo (1941), Antonio García Ameijenda (1967-1975), Javier Artero (1999) and Gonzalo Bozzoni (2011-2012).

Muniain was in Buenos Aires two weeks ago. His dream was to sign for River Plate, the team for which he escaped from a training camp with Athletic to watch them play the Copa Libertadores final at the Bernabéu, disguised with a wig, glasses, a cap and a scarf. But the signing did not materialise, although during his stay he received a call from the president of San Lorenzo and also spoke with the coach, Leandro Romagnoli. They offered him a contract. He gave himself a week to respond, and in the end he decided to join the Buenos Aires team, after 560 games, 76 goals and 70 assists for Athletic. On Thursday he passed the medical and on Friday afternoon, the club announced his signing.

