He Betis during the last summer transfer market he incorporated Iker Losada coming from the Ferrol Racing. The young Galician footballer arrived at Benito Villamarín after having been one of the players who had attracted the most attention in LaLiga Hypermotion. However, even though Manuel Pellegrini has given him opportunities, also being favored by the numerous losses that the team has recorded in the center of the field, Losada has not finished being relevant in the games and for this reason he could end up leaving the team during the month of January, something to which For now, the player is resisting, as he commented during his Christmas vacation.

In an interview granted to The Vigo LighthouseLosada has been clear stating that “I’m not going to give up now, far from it”. «I don’t have the minutes that any footballer would like, but I am super happy because I know that I am growing, working and improving. It is not easy for anyone to join Betis from the Second Division and play all the minutes they want, but I’m not going to throw in the towel because it doesn’t suit me», he indicates clearly during the interview, also pointing out that the possibility of leaving “I don’t consider it”. «I am very happy there in Seville, I want to continue working and I want to continue counting when the coach needs me. They trust me and I have a contract until 2029. My only mentality now is to grow within Betis and return that trust. I can only think about Betis because I fit perfectly there in the style of play and the way of doing things.», he adds.

Losada also does not see that the presence in the team of Isco, Fornals or Lo Celso among others, it could be a handicap so that he has more minutes. «I have to be even more stubborn»he indicates. «It’s nice to see them every day. I take a lot of advantage of how they are humanly because they help me with everything. I couldn’t have a better example as colleagues. They themselves provide a permanent motivation so that you do not stop fighting.», abounds.

«I am very happy with the path I have been on. and not only for getting to where I am now, but for doing things with humility and with a lot of work. It was curious, hard and at the same time very instructive to go from scoring a goal against Real Madrid at that moment to seeing shortly after that you are no longer able to play in the reserve team. It was tough, but I worked hard and I also learned to be mentally stronger. I knew how to recover to work harder if possible and continue growing,” he further indicates.