The storm Filomena does not make friends, on the contrary, it affects everyone equally and it is preventing many workers throughout the country from carrying out their working hours in a normal way. One of those affected, as he has told on his Twitter account, is the well-known presenter of ‘Cuarto Milenio’ (Four), Iker Jiménez.

The popular television face has shown his followers in what circumstances his car was, even stating that he could not even get him out of his house. “You can’t even open the garage door and it will have happened to many,” Jiménez commented resignedly..

In fact, be very careful how you remove snow and ice from vehiclesBecause if you do not use the proper methods, the car could suffer worse consequences, such as breaking the glass or scratching the paint.

The danger of the exhaust pipe, warned by Jiménez

Another problem that an ordinary citizen may encounter is that the amount of snow is so great that a small mountain forms up to the exhaust pipe, entering it. Thus, the journalist has taught the community that follows him on Twitter his trick to prevent it from happening.

“Go with the shovel and that it does not enter the exhaust pipe. Make a small ditch so that the snow does not enter the exhaust pipe and collapse. According to experts, it is dangerous for the operation of the car ”.

Further, recommends using antifreeze and reiterates the message once more: “Start the car from time to time and use a shovel to make the ditch.” “I dropped it into the tree. Several trees have been broken. It’s amazing ”, Jiménez concludes, totally shocked.

Other presenter reactions to the storm

“What a start to 2021 … Will we be living a great movie?”, the journalist reacted after the beginning of the snowfall in the city of Madrid. Iker Jimenez has been responding to everyone who commented on their situation, just as he has been answering questions from his followers.

“On a night that is still a beautiful but dramatic postcard, and because they represent me and represent us, I say Long live the UME and long live our @EjercitoTierra! Dozens of people being rescued right now “, has also commented in support of safety and rescue devices.

As well He wanted to share the height of the snow in his house, as I mentioned in the video of the exhaust pipe, about 40 or 50 centimeters thick.