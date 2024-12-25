In the final part of the final part of Fourth MillenniumIker Jiménez addressed the comments you have received from some colleagues who have asked him to return to the mystery themes. “Don’t do Horizondon’t talk about current events”, is how the presenter understands it.

“Suddenly, those who previously despised the theme of mystery, tell you in a storm to come back, it was magnificent. No, What you don’t want is for me to talk about current events. It’s never been just a mystery,” explains the presenter, looking at the camera.

“All those people who loudly tell you to go back to what you do, in reality, they don’t like what you do. Deep down, what they want is for you not to talk about current events,” he says.

“Listen, my card is a journalist, I love doing current affairs,” Jiménez makes clear. “I consider myself an events journalist“.

It all has to do with the controversies that arose with the DANA of the end of October that hit Valencia and those that have led to certain ‘pressures’ from professional colleagues so that everything ended with the cancellation of the program, according to Jiménez’s story.

Now, he has decided to answer. “I I have waited until the moment that there has been a real cancellation attempt. How have you survived, colleagues from Mediaset told me. You can’t be lelo or trusting. Not in the jungle. These people wanted these people (referring to the program colleagues) to remain unemployed this Christmas. “That the network could not broadcast the program because there was no financial support.”





“That I respond is part of this plan. What they say about me… But about my team, I will fight with anyone. They have no longer gone to a question of personal discredit, they are in their freedom, but When they mess with the food and work of fifty families, there a leader does not give up and it goes against anything, no matter what happens,” he says bluntly.

“When The campaign of yore began with many figures of Spanish journalism (in reference to other television programs that criticized him) and many media outlets, I I gave a warning. I said watch out for what’s coming because, when you go, you have to have your back well covered,” he continued.

“If I seemed too aggressive to you, I apologize.but everyone who works here doesn’t get unemployed because of four lice. The fight was big. “You will understand now the reason for my attitude,” he says.