Iker Jimenez addressed in his program ‘Covid Report’ new facts about the pandemic. To do this, he surrounded himself with a group of experts in the field, among which were virologists, physicians, and scientific researchers.

Paolo Palma, Head of Clinical Immunology and Vaccination at the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, told how they discovered pediatric multi-inflammatory syndrome: “We had the opportunity to test some children infected with COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are mildly affected by the disease. But we found a small group of children who developed the so-called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome. “

The specialist added that “At first, it was thought to be Kawasaki syndrome induced by the virus, but we weren’t entirely sure it was the same ailment. We identify some specific molecules that are involved in multi-inflammatory syndrome in children and that are different from those that appear in Kawasaki disease. For example IL-17, which is one of the main distinctive cytokines of Kawasaki syndrome, whereas in this new ailment other patterns are involved “.

“These children who develop multi-inflammatory syndromes have a lower level of specific antibodies towards known coronaviruses, those that were already present throughout the year. In other words, have lower pre-existing immunity to these coronaviruses “, concluded Palma.

How it affects children

Fernando Uribarri, a physician at the San Rafael Hospital in Madrid, stressed that “COVID-19 also affects children. They get less bad than adults, it does not affect them as much, but it also affects them. There are children who go through it asymptomatically, others very mildly, but some have a hard time and they have to enter the ICU. “

“Both Kawasaki syndrome and multi-inflammatory syndrome are very similar. They affect the blood vessels, which are throughout the body, and become inflamed to affect the entire body. That’s what they both do. Maybe there are differences, but in my opinion they are very similar “Uribarri stressed.

The importance of viral load

For its part, Cesar Carballo, associate doctor of the Emergency Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, believes that “we do not know many aspects, such as viral load, which is higher in children, although they have fewer symptoms. There are some studies that claim that infants have a high viral load, similar to that of adults in ICU “. Although in his opinion, “the big question is know if they infect the same as adults or not “.

Breastfeeding and back to school

Fernando García-Sala, President of the Spanish Society of Out-of-hospital Pediatrics and Primary Care (SEPEAP), was questioned about mothers who breastfeed newborns: “They can continue to breastfeed their children. What is important is that they protect themselves. If a mother has COVID, you have to use a mask when breastfeeding. “

Regarding the return of children to school, he stressed that “must be done with a security. The pity is that we have missed the train of time, because if they closed in March and open in September, there has been an important time to do things. The roadmap in the schools is being improvised, continually changing protocols and in the long run it will not be good. “

Strategy error

Along these lines, the psychiatrist José Miguel Gaona stated: “Children should go to school, but things have not been done as they should have been done. There is a dilemma: they have to go to school, but things have not been done well. The reality is that we are in September and we are the Wuhan of Europe. “

Uribarri gave one of the keys to better control the pandemic: “The important thing is not to make a decision for the whole year. We must be flexible, because we do not know what will happen in October, November or December and we have to adapt. The more personalization or targeting of neighborhoods, the better. You have to have flexibility and reflexes to limit the virus, if not, it eats us. “

Given that, Iker Jiménez was resounding: “They will not shut us up, we are parents and we have a responsibility.”

Contact after school

García-Sala expressed his concern about family contact upon arrival from schools: “It cannot be that we try to have the children in some ballot boxes at school and then go out into the street and the parents or grandparents take them, go to the park and have several of them together and hugging. That can not be”.

Gaona explained the current situation in a very graphic way: “There’s a thing in science called the precautionary principle. That is, if they are pointing a gun at you, let’s think about why the gun is loaded and you have to behave as if you were. I think it is irresponsible for one to sit idly by doing nothing. Reality is a slap in the face. HEPA filters have not been fitted and the children are already going to class. Bubbles at school are non-existent. One thing is to plan on paper and another is day to day “.

Carballo said that one of the solutions is through isolation: “In Madrid you have to do an intelligent confinement and try to reduce the accumulated incidence. Or you put the child in a real bubble without coming out, but it is better to make sacrifices for 10-14 days to reduce the incidence. It has already been done elsewhere and it has worked. “