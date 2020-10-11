The journalist Iker Jiménez, who has been at the forefront of his program for many years Fourth millenium tried to decipher the main mysteries of humanity, has had to face in 2020, surely, the greatest mystery of all: the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for him, of all the theories there is one closer to reality than the rest: “He probably escaped due to malpractice from one of the Wuhan laboratories”.

The TV host has made balance on how he has tried to tell the secrets of the new coronavirus in his program in an interview with The voice of Galicia. “It is a mystery that has revealed our errors as a society. Few as big as this one,” he admits.

The million dollar question, and the one that every journalist wants to answer, is the starting point of everything. Jiménez dares to give one: “For me it is a virus of zoonotic origin, coming from a type of bat and it probably escaped due to malpractice from one of the Wuhan laboratories where they were experimenting with them. I think this until I am shown otherwise ”.

Defense at all costs of your informative work

“I have always been my thing. I only sing my song to whoever wants to hear it. Many people have been portrayed. Some thought that I was uneducated, that I fantasized. It has nothing to do with it that one likes mystery ”, explains the one from Vitoria.

Iker Jimenez bases his argument on the quality of his interviewees, “a team of doctors and epidemiologists who have not failed at all. They were brave, they were not afraid to go totally against the discourse that prevailed for two long months. It wasn’t the flu and it wasn’t harmless. I think his bravery has saved a lot of people. “



Without a doubt, at the end of all experiences you learn and Jiménez himself confesses that he has learned “more in these six months about the union, power and truth and lies” than in his entire life. “I keep hallucinating daily. But I can say that I have always gone on my own and with one goal: to help and alert people to what was coming. Not everyone can say the same. And the public knows that ”, he adds.

Consider your program an example

This is how Iker Jiménez describes his program in front of others: “Naturalness without anesthesia. Without partisanship. Without defending currents. Without attacking some for not being one of ours and praising others for being one. That is the key. To be faithful to the investigation, to give a voice to those who know and not give a damn what they will say ”.

Show pride because during these months of pandemic it has received criticism, when it refused to go to record in February, it was confined prematurely or alerted without qualms. “I have led by example. I have not gone from A to B. And that has been a shock to many. I did not care, I do not care and I will not mind going against the current “, says the communicator, who on the other hand does not dare to give a forecast about what will come: “About the future … I can honestly tell you nothing. I do not know”.