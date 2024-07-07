Iker Jiménez (Vitoria, 51 years old) says that he is a child of his time. Of the television he watched when he was a child. Son of Chicho and Félix. Ibáñez Serrador and Rodríguez de la Fuente. So much so that sometimes, when the presenter of the programs Fourth millenium and Horizonbroadcast by Cuatro, addresses viewers through the screen — without a script, without teleprompter— his voice has echoes of the creator of The man and the earth.

Although instead of talking to us about carrion birds and Iberian lynx cubs, whoever presents, as in one of the last broadcasts of Horizonit is the forensic psychiatrist José Cabrera who, in the face of the murder of a man in Gata de Gorgos (Alicante), and after an interview with a witness of the crime, says: “All this is tremendous. This man is alone and defenseless, while any minister of pichiflu He has eight bodyguards.” Seconds later, after mentioning that the detainees are of Moroccan nationality, this same man will say: “We can handle our own bad guys, but we cannot handle those from other countries.”

The set is very dark, the background music is soft but disturbing. And Jiménez —also dressed in dark clothes— does what he does best: shrouding everything in shadows, infusing politics into the very air he breathes, with that halo of mystery and attraction that his programs have. As if the truth were the only one there, the one that others don’t want us to know. “It bothers me that these figures are hidden,” says Jiménez. And he points out the way the media has treated the news. He lists those where the birthplace of the “bad guys” has been ignored, those that do say it and also those that don’t report the news of this murder.

The same face of fascination will be put on that week Fourth milleniumwhere she will start by telling the viewers what Yonaguni is. On the set, a seabed with sand and various objects is reproduced. It is clear that there is a production budget. On the table, there are papers, various books and a mobile phone. “What is Yonaguni?” the presenter asks. “The Atlantis of Japan,” she answers. And a song by Bad Bunny too, adds the writer.

“I make a program just as I am, the television I have always dreamed of,” she told journalist Borja Terán in an interview on the podcast The cabinHe also told him that he detects that some of his colleagues are obsessed with generating support and adhesion, but have little capacity to withstand criticism. “I have seen great professionals crying,” he added. He takes the opportunity to remember that he has received campaigns against him before there were social networks and defends himself: “As an apprentice and reader, many will not beat me, although I am not a ‘sapientín’.”

It was precisely a book about UFOs that sparked his curiosity at the age of 11. Six years later he made his radio debut, hosting the program for 13 years Millennium 3 on Cadena Ser and almost two decades later, he presents Cuatro’s longest-running programme and has won two Antenas de Oro (2004 and 2015) and an Ondas (2015).

“He was absolutely right in moving the radio program to television. Because instead of making a small talker in which several people speak and that’s it, he put fantasy into it in the most literal sense of the term. He is a great storyteller and Fourth millenium a storytelling factory. Horizon in the antithesis, a conspiracy discussion at the end. He has no complexes, that’s why he has that community of believers,” Terán explains in conversation with THE COUNTRY.

Fernando Jerez, one of the parents from Cuatro, he warns from the beginning that he has a very good relationship with him. “I really like fantasy literature, but I don’t believe in any of these things. And yet, when I heard him on the radio, I was terrified. We were very clear from the beginning that the program had to have means and be formally great,” he clarifies. He does not follow his friend’s adventures so much in Horizon—“it’s not the part that interests me the most, remember that in the end it’s the decision of a network”— and highlights the experience they shared in making the documentary about Chernobyl: “It’s a great journalistic work.”

The ‘millennials’ and the contrarians

A great reader, delightful to deal with, affectionate and very hard-working, Jerez takes the good things from Jiménez and regrets the “enormous prejudice that exists towards him, when perhaps now he deserves more appreciation than before. He wants people to love him and believe him.” His community, the so-called “millennials,” are palpable proof that he has a lot of people in his favor. As many as those who think otherwise.

In addition to being a son of his time, of the One two Three and The footprint of crimeJiménez also says of himself that he is an “amazingly free” man, who has whatever opinion he wants, who answers that “I was working” when asked what he was doing at the demonstrations surrounding the socialist headquarters on Calle Ferraz in November 2023. He uses these two words — “amazingly free”, not “I was working” — for his biography in X, but he makes sure to prove it whenever he can. In his own way.

“He is passionate about what he does. I have been working with him for 14 years and he has not lost his enthusiasm. He has 800 programmes and in September he will start his twentieth season, which means that he is where he is for a reason,” says Paloma Cantalapiedra, one of his production assistants. “Do you see what he looks like on TV? Well, that is how it is, just like that,” she adds.

A man who does not miss the Wednesday morning football match with friends. A skeptic, a non-believer, determined to tell his truth, even if that means multiplying fears and doubts. A man who works with his wife, Carmen Porter, who always tells him whenever she can: “Indeed, Iker.” The one who says that he only conceives of doing things with soul. Who put Soul into the company and his daughter. A genius, some say. A fraud and a fascist, others say. And he, always, on the edge of danger. Zero grams of pichiflu.

