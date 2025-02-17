For years, Iker Jiménez It has become one of the journalistic references for many Spaniards, which follow the issuance of ‘Fourth millennium’ in four to listen to the reflections of the disruptive communicator. This last Sunday, February 16 was an exception: he signed 810,000 medium audience viewers and 7.3% screen share during a program in which they addressed some unpublished cases of encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFO).

However, beyond the strange events that have been lived in our country and outside its borders, the usual meditations of the Mediaset presenter are one of the moments that create the most expectation. On this occasion, to close its weekly broadcast, that of Vitoria spoke of the Evolution of the brain And why, according to him, Our soul does not age Despite the passage of time. A reflection in which he did not hesitate to uncover one of his daily habits that has not gone unnoticed by any of the spectators.

According to Iker Jiménez, the mind of the human being “is a mystery” and, after much reasoning, he wanted to talk about the formation of our way of thinking: «I have become older, but I don’t see differenceand I wondered so far the brain forms and forms our personality. At 52 years old, or I have not matured anything, or do I not know … Since when do I have this form of person? I feel the same as with 18 or 20 years», Said the renowned communicator.

Iker Jiménez’s reflection on the evolution of the brain and soul

The Basque has insisted that, although Life "gives you experiences" And it allows you to "accumulate knowledge" both cheerful and disappointing, the way we feel changes rather: "In spite of that, Your internal sensations do not change much. I excite myself the same, I laugh the same, I obsess the same and I goat the same, "he considered the fourth millennium presenter in this reflection, speaking of all the mysteries that our brain hides.









To exemplify the above, the football matches that he usually plays with his friends for years has set as an example: «Of course You can’t run as beforebut, in the mind, Your effort is the same, with the same emotions. It is as if the physical body and what we have in our heads were not at the same time. There are circumstances and circumstances, but I believe that Personality is configured in those years and since then one is the same»He explained.

To all these thoughts have also added the analysis of the Doctor Manuel Sans Segarrain which this expert talks about “supraconcience and meditation.” Some concepts that have led to the communicator himself confessing one of his most common routines and that he carries out every night before sleeping for the good they have done in his life.

The daily habit that has changed the life of Iker Jiménez

«For quite some time, I confess it, every night I do, I don’t think it’s meditation, Devoto prayer. I I pray every night, in my form, thanking and asking», Iker Jiménez said, explaining that this is something that has been doing for generations, each in its own way.

«In the background, the human being asks the arrow to move the universe that is condescending with one and his own. That makes me good. Is that meditating? Well, surely to meditate that way and ask for good, it is not necessary to have concrete guidelines or take a course, ”he continued.

All this ritual that carries out “every night” arose as a result of a experience that had “in Altamira” And, since then, it has become something that is part of its day to day: «It is more, I feel uncomfortable if I don’t. They tell me ‘Do you pray?’ Well, I don’t know how to call it. It’s like saying thanks to what things governs», Jiménez has reflected.

According to the journalist himself, he uses this kind of meditation to reflect on “his luck in life.” «I am aware. I don’t talk about work, I’m talking about luck. Hopefully that luck continues and hopefully we can continue giving good things to others too, ”he wanted to conclude to close his speech in ‘Fourth Millennium’.