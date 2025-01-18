“Be careful saying things, because The patio has been very fiery lately.” This is how blunt the presenter Iker Jiménez has been in the latest program Horizon, in which he made a reference to the latest problems and brawls that have occurred between journalists and agitators in recent days.

The first of them occurred when journalist Ana Pardo de Vera removed the microphone from political activist Bertrand Ndongo. The second incident occurred between Antonio Maestre and Vito Quiles. “They take away colleagues’ microphones, they break them… I don’t know what’s happening in this country, but I don’t like it at all,” the Cuatro presenter has expressed about these events.

Furthermore, after these altercations, the controversy has continued to intensify after Vox spread on its social networks an alleged “microphone” throwing “contest”. In it, from the formation of Santiago Abascal they pointed out that the “objective” was the microphones of media outlets such as TVE, La Sexta, Cadena SER, or Canal Red. “You can insult or not say anything, whatever is more comfortable” , says the sign.

“A guy comes to me and takes my microphone, I take his teeth off immediately. Why are you taking away my work instrument?” Iker Jiménez has also commented on his program: “I don’t care who it is, politician, journalist… this does not lead to anything good.”

After that, the presenter wanted call for calm: “We must respect each other. We are all working and wanting to inform whether you like it more or less.”