Saturday, August 12, 2023, 00:57

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Iker Guarrotxena (Bilbao, 30 years old) is a different footballer, with a different inner world than most of his professional colleagues. Without a doubt, he has a more global vision of life, enriched by the experiences he has lived, in addition to his fifteen years…

This content is exclusive for subscribers