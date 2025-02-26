Iker Casillas He has just presented his last business: a sports marketing agency that bears the name of his personal brand, 1k Sports Group. It is a new step forward of the businessman, which after triumphing in football with the … Real Madrid and the Spanish team are working another successful career as an entrepreneur. In addition, in an original and unconventional way; so much that Forbes included him with Gerard Piqué, Dabiz Muñoz or José Andrés, among others, between The 100 most creative Spaniards in business In 2021.

The prestigious economic magazine chose Casillas then for Kognia Sports Intelligence, A software based on artificial intelligence at the service of tactical performance in football. Casillas is one of the investors of this tool, in which they also invested ex -companions of his as Xavi Hernández, who then used it in his coach stage, just like Unai Emery, one of the best known Spanish technical directors, currently coach of Aston Villa.

Kognia is nothing more than another project in “Innovative Investments” portfolio, as the magazine said of the business of Iker Casillas four years ago. In fact, it is part of Sportboost, An accelerator of technology companies oriented to the sports sector. And it is only a leg of the businesses of Casillas. At this time, the one who is one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football has been strengthening other personal businesses at the same time that he has enhanced his philanthropic work through its foundation, which bears his name, and the Real Madrid Foundation, for which he performs a work close to the management. In addition, Casillas is also part of the Board of Directors of the Association of Spanish Footballers, an entity that David Aganzo chairs.

Iker Casillas



1k Sports Group





Casillas does not get bored. While dedicating much of his time to these solidarity projects, has invested decisively in his personal brand1k. He did it, first, premiering the clothing line with this name, which is also the name of his football team in the Kings League business, where he is president of the club, as is Ibai Llanos of his. Casillas did not hesitate to join his friend’s project, also an entrepreneur, Gerard Piqué, although he has now taken a step aside to share the presence with the YouTuber Baptistao.

It is not for less because Iker Casillas does not have plenty childhood. But 1k is also a sports marketing agency, it is for economic purposes.

1k Sports Group is the continuation of a project that was born a decade agoWhen in 2015, the athlete created a business line dedicated to representation, advice and intermediation. Now, the new and expanded structure, which will be led as CEO by Luis Gómez (CEO), with whom Casillas has been working for some time, will be an active soccer players agency as the Sevilla player José Ángel Carmona and will also take the commercial issues of Soccer icons such as Fernando Morientes, Fernando Hierro or Roberto Carlos.

In a statement, the new Iker Casillas agency explains that the former sportsman, who is very in the past 40 thanks to his work in the gym, “seeks to combine his strategic vision and his deep knowledge of the sport to lead a comprehensive platform that covers representation of talents, social impact projects and collaborations with great brands «.

For the moment, 1K will have offices in Spain and Los Angelesstrategic city for sports businesses in the coming years not only for its entity and dimension, but also because the next World Cup are celebrated there (the is one of the 16 headquarters of the tournament that will be played in 2026) and the next games Olympic (2028). «This is the time to build something of your own, something that reflects my values ​​and my vision of sport as an engine of opportunities and transformation. We want to be a global reference that combines talent, innovation and a human approach in every step that we give, ”says Iker Casillas himself about his new business.

Former soccer player Iker Casillas



1k Sports Group





Sponsorships and their own soccer school

In parallel to all this professional or philanthropic activity, Iker Casillas maintains precisely an economic way that will manage other sports characters through its new agency: trade agreements.

Casillas work continuously with the leaguebeing one of its most stable and also more prominent ambassadors. Without going any further, we have recently seen the last spot of Uber La Liga with Gerard Piqué.

In addition, it holds firm an agreement that is surely the longest in the professional life of Casillas: the one that unites the Adidas clothing brand, which has equipped for more years, since it was a football professional. Relatively recently, Casillas announced that his link with the German brand was still in force.

And we have also seen the businessman and former sportsman advertising winks on their social networks to brands as diverse as Bulgari or Dominican Republic, in whose stand in the latest edition of Fitur was an Iker Casillas claim.

The brooch to the personal businesses of Iker Casillas is its high -performance academy focused on football: Iker Casillas Academy. Like another former president, Toni Kroos, the academy is located on Madrid’s periphery, between Pozuelo and Somosaguas, and offers Personalized training plans of several months and even a year both children and adolescents.

And so, attending to all these business, commercial and supportive projects, occupies their time Iker Casillas since he decided to put an end to his sports career in August 2020, after suffering a heart attack when he played in the ranks of Porto, the last club of his life in professional football.