Still in full hangover from the separation of Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas after eleven years together, Semana magazine presented this morning the new friend of the former white goalkeeper, also named Sara. It is about a Cordovan singer who lives in Malaga and who, according to the publication, would have introduced Alejandro Sanz to the athlete. However, as usual, shortly after the news was known, it was Sara Dánez herself who denied it on her social networks by uploading an image of herself with her partner. «I hope that whoever gives false information or tries to do harm will pay. I am a normal aunt of life. I have my partner and a quiet life. I am not the girlfriend of whom they try. Poor Iker! », The artist wrote on her social network.

The version of Semana magazine is that when Iker met her, he immediately fell in love with her and also assures that, since then, they have seen each other on several occasions. What’s more, the photo that the athlete published on his social network in Seville is linked to a getaway with the Andalusian. A photo in which the comment that his ex-sister-in-law, Irene, Sara Carbonero’s sister, called attention, in which he said “Interesting face!”, To which he replied, “It’s the orange blossom …”. The snapshot seems to have been taken on Tuesday prior to the announcement of his separation on a trip he made to the capital of Seville, from which he abruptly returned after the leak of some supposed audios of the goalkeeper venting with a friend and that would have been the trigger for the confirmation of their breakup.

Faced with this situation, Sara Carbonero stars on the cover of Hola in which it is stated that the journalist could not take it anymore. The magazine, which a week ago denied the separation of the couple, points out that they had opted to stay together until the last moment despite the fact that they had gone through different ups and downs but the situation reached an untenable point due to the aforementioned audios and media pressure .

For her part, the young woman who is linked to Iker, Sara Dánez is a brunette of undoubted beauty with large dark eyes who takes care of her image in detail according to the photographs that she herself publishes on Instagram where you can also see that she knows Alejandro Sanz with whom she has a video in which the international singer participates in a live of her. In addition, although it is not very popular, it is followed, along with Sanz, by artists of the stature of Cepeda and Antonio Orozco. If true, it would not be the first time that Casillas bets on an Andalusian beauty since we all remember the relationship that the footballer had with the model and presenter Eva González, currently married to Cayetano Rivera and that meant the athlete’s leap to the coated role.