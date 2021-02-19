Iker Casillas was in the sights of thousands of users after presenting, through his social networks, his new acquisition. Its about Fantastic car, symbol of the 80s, protagonist of a famous series of the time, and as a good lover of the classics, the former archer today enjoys it among his most valuable assets.

The car is a replica of the one he was driving David hasselhoff in front of the cameras and, as the current director of the Merengue Foundation stated, “the 80s arrived and both Brigada A and El Auto Fantástico were series followed by thousands and thousands of Spaniards, with whom we grew up.”

“Who has not said the famous phrase, picking up the wrist and speaking to the clock: ‘Kitt, I need you!’? Michael Knight was ahead of his time, he already had this modern watch that informs you of the steps you take per day !!! “

The model is a Pontiac Firebird Trans-AM, named ‘Kitt’ on the strip.

Champion of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with Spain and winner of countless titles with Real Madrid, Casillas left the courts in 2019 after a heart attack at his last club, Porto de Portugal. However, he only confirmed his retirement last year.

In May 2019, the Spaniard suffered a myocardial infarction in a training session with the Portuguese team. From that day, rivers of speculation flowed about his return to the arch. Many specialists questioned his continuity as an active soccer player, since a myocardial infarction requires rest and the recovery process is slow.

The fantastic car. The original 1980s series starred David Hasselhoff. In 2017 a remake was made.

In addition, after undergoing catheterization and the placement of a stent (a mechanism to recover blocked arteries), its continuity was very complicated, since it is an elite sport in which blows can put their lives at risk.

Casillas is the record player: twenty consecutive seasons playing the Champions League; it is the one that most matches played in this competition, with 176; and at 19 years and four days he became the youngest goalkeeper to play and win a Champions League final, a record that no goalkeeper has yet overcome.

He was included five times in the FIFA World XI and was elected the best goalkeeper in the world five times.

