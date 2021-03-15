One of the most remembered images of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in addition to Andrés Iniesta’s goal in the final for Spain against the Netherlands, was the loving moment when goalkeeper Iker Casillas kissed the journalists in public. Sara carbonero when I interviewed him after becoming world champion.

Eleven years after that declaration of love live, Casillas and Carbonero made the decision to separate. It became known after an emotional post from Iker on his Instagram account, explaining that they will continue “Together in the wonderful task of remaining dedicated parents as we have done so far. It is a very thoughtful decision and one that we make by mutual agreement.”

And immediately they began to talk about what would be the division of the heritage of this couple that seemed perfect and eternal. However, the discussion lasted almost nothing. It is that both always had separate accounts and will not have to go through the always cumbersome discussion about who gets everything they generated throughout their marriage.

In fact, according to what transpired, they do not have any jointly acquired property. In addition, economic problems will not happen because they handle millions of euros accounts, as detailed by the sports newspaper As de España.

The estate of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, who retired to Porto de Portugal last year after suffering heart problems, is estimated to reach 350 million euros, thanks to various investments, companies and properties he manages.

In addition, Casillas is the administrator of four companies with assets of 25 million euros.

Ikerca, a company dedicated to real estate investment, created by the goalkeeper in 2000. Fifteen years later, he carried out Casillas World, where he managed the rights to his image and has an asset of 2.2 million euros. Along with two more companies such as Casillas Futbol & Marketing and Ikerfer 1981, to which it has two other properties. To all this is added several properties in Madrid.

The amount that Chickadee has in his possession is less. He founded Memories of South Africa after the World Cup held in the African country and Slow Lowe.

The journalist’s assets are close to one million euros. But there, like his ex-partner, he has several properties in the Toledo, Spain area.