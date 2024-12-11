Iker Casillas and María José Suárez have made headlines in recent weeks after being seen sharing dinners and evenings in Madrid. Although both have denied categorically a romantic relationship, the expectation surrounding their closeness does not cease, and the magazine ‘SEMANA’ has published new images exclusive from another previous date in which the two are seen very comfortable.

In the snapshots, captured during a meeting in the capital, the couple is seen in a relaxed attitude, enjoying each other’s company. “There are no labels, just friendship,” sources close to both have declared. Since the publication of the first photos a week ago, Casillas and Suárez have not hesitated to move forward with their plans, showing that they don’t have intention to hide.

Faced with growing media attention, Casillas turned to his X profile (formerly Twitter) to deny rumors of a romance. “Stop creating rumors and nonsense,” he expressed forcefully, clarifying that he has known María José for more than 20 years and that he has no problem agreeing with her in any circumstance. This message, far from calming speculation, has generated even more interest from the public.

For her part, the model has gone through a year marked by her media breakup with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, dotted with rumors of infidelities and financial problems. Despite this, Suárez has chosen to stay away from controversies and focus on her personal well-being. Her recent connection with Casillas seems to have brought a fresh air to her life, being seen smiling and relaxed in meetings with the former soccer player.









Meanwhile, the journalist Pilar Vidal has added a new nuance to this story. During his intervention in the program ‘And now Sonsoles’stated that Suárez could be dating a “lesser-known” former soccer player, further fueling the intrigue. Vidal dropped that he will soon reveal more details about this alleged relationship, generating expectation among followers of the heart.

The situation is still complex, since María José Suárez is close to Eva GonzálezCasillas’ ex, and Feliciano López, with whom the model had a relationship in the past. These personal connections do nothing more than intensify curiosity because of the link between Casillas and Suárez.

For now, neither of them seems willing to be swayed by gossip, as they continue enjoying your friendship in the midst of the media whirlwind. The story continues to develop, with ‘SEMANA’ leading the exclusives. As always in these cases, time will tell if it is just a special friendship or if there is something more behind these images.