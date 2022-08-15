IKEA online store informed about the end of the sale of their goods in Russia on Monday evening, August 15th.

“On August 15, 2022 at 20:00 Moscow time, the online sale of IKEA products for buyers and customers of IKEA for business will end. IKEA stores remain closed and will only be open for pickup of received orders, as well as returns and exchanges of goods.

The company is committed to issue or deliver during August and September all orders placed before the end of online sales.

Earlier it became known that IKEA products went on sale on the popular marketplace.