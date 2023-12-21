IKEA announced the possibility of interruptions in the supply of goods due to Houthi attacks

Swedish IKEA expects disruptions in supply chains. The company also warned of possible shortages of some goods in stores due to ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. reports CNN.

The retailer promised to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of workers and to continue dialogue with its transport partners to this end. IKEA also said it was considering other options for routing supplies.

Earlier, the world's largest cargo carrier, Danish shipping company Maersk, temporarily suspended operations in the Red Sea due to attacks following a missile attack on the Maersk Gibraltar container ship by Yemen's Houthis from the Ansar Allah militant group on December 15.

Soon after, the US announced on the launch of a multinational mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, involving ten countries. In response, the Houthis threatened to attack ships of countries that joined this American coalition.