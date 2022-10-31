Jacob Shaw is an independent developer working on a curious PC game called The Store is Closed. In it, we will be trapped in an endless furniture shop whose mutant employees try to end our lives. To survive, we will have no choice but to explore and exploit the furniture we find to create improvised weapons.

However, this original survival game with cooperative possibilities ran into an unexpected problem in its development: IKEAthe Swedish giant of furniture stores, has threatened to sue its creator, claiming that the game has elements very similar to the hallmarks of this brand.

Among them, it is mentioned that the shop in which it takes place has a Scandinavian name and that its logo uses a blue background with yellow letters, that the building is box-shaped, that the uniform of the enemies is identical to that of the IKEA staff and that even the furniture looks a lot like theirs.

While they do not ask IKEA to cancel the game, the company is requesting profound changes in its different aesthetic elements so that there is no way to relate the contents of the title to those of its brand.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Shaw has stated that he will be making changes to the game, but the problem is that IKEA’s requirements are too vague and the creator doesn’t know how to meet them. For example, the Swedish giant asked that the furniture “not look like IKEA furniture,” but the truth is that Shaw bought a pack of generic furniture models to use in the title, so he’s asking the company for clarification.

If you are interested in this project, you can visit the Steam page or contribute on Kickstarter.

Source: Eurogamer