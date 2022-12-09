IKEA denied compensation to 500 factory workers in the Leningrad and Kirov regions

The Swedish-Dutch company IKEA refused to pay compensation to more than 500 employees of Russian factories in the Leningrad and Kirov regions. The denial is reported on page trade union “IKEA Tikhvin” in “VKontakte”.

The workers requested compensation in the amount of 50 thousand rubles. The company refused to guarantee them the preservation of jobs during the transition of enterprises to a new owner.

“We regret to inform you that we cannot meet or make promises on any of your requirements,” the union quotes from the company’s response.

Earlier, IKEA was accused of using the labor of Belarusian prisoners. According to media reports, some of the company’s suppliers cooperated with penal colonies in Belarus.

On December 1, the Yandex.Market marketplace bought out more than 20 million goods of the Swedish-Dutch brand IKEA in Russia and opened their sale.