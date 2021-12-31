Ikea has increased the prices of some of its products. The Swedish company confirms this after earlier reports from the British newspaper The Guardian . According to Ikea, the price increase is necessary to pass on the higher prices it has to pay for raw materials and transport to the customer. Globally, this is an average price increase of 9 percent. By what percentage the prices in the Netherlands will rise, Ikea does not want to say.











“A percentage means little, because we have more than 10,000 products in our range in widely differing price ranges,” says a spokesperson. Ikea, maker of bookcases such as Billy and bed Malm, among other things, looks per product and product family at what the competition is doing and what the prices are at Ikea’s in other countries. In doing so, the company tries to keep the prices of the most popular items low.

It is also impossible to say which product categories are mainly affected by the higher prices, the group reports: “It is not possible to give a unilateral answer to what categories or products are involved. For example, we already have many of our furniture and products in dozens of different versions in terms of sizes, colours, doors, etc., of which at most a few versions may be increased in price.”

Corona crisis: higher raw material prices

In September it was already announced that Ikea is suffering from global problems in the supply chain, which are caused, among other things, by the corona crisis. As a result, some products have disappeared from the range altogether for a while. At the time, the company did not expect that it would be necessary to pass on the higher raw material prices to consumers.

Ikea said in October that it expects the supply chain problems and the associated shortages in inventories to continue at least until the middle of next year. The company’s biggest challenge is getting goods shipped from China. The company still did not want to pass on the extra costs for, among other things, transport to customers. Ikea is now forced to raise prices because it is “not immune to macroeconomic developments,” the spokesperson said.

Just before the new lockdown came into effect, the Ikea stores were still busy: