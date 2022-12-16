Illarionov trade union organizer: IKEA will save jobs for factory employees in Russia for a year

The Swedish-Dutch company IKEA has promised to ensure the preservation of jobs during the year when it sells its factories in Russia to a new owner. This was told by the organizer of the trade union of the forest industries Alexander Illarionov, he is quoted by RIA News.

The representative of the trade union indicated that the corresponding decision was announced at the general meetings of employees of IKEA Industry Tikhvin, IKEA Industry Vyatka, as well as one of the factories in Veliky Novgorod. “In the contract with the new owner, the condition for ensuring the employment of employees for the next 12 months will be spelled out,” the source said.

Earlier it was reported that IKEA refused to pay compensation to more than 500 employees of Russian factories in the Leningrad and Kirov regions.