Ikea opens this Friday, February 19, a store pop up (temporary) in a space of 220 square meters in the Saler Shopping Center in Valencia in order to circumvent the perimeter closure of the city, which prevents moving to the nearby municipality of Alfafar, where the Swedish multinational has its center, from Friday to 3:00 p.m. to Monday at 6:00 a.m. These restrictions went into effect on January 21 and have been extended until March 1, for now.

Access to Ikea, located next to the MN4 shopping center, has led to the opening of numerous proposals to sanction the citizens of Valencia, main customers of the Alfafar store, especially at the beginning of the restrictions. Previously, the Generalitat had decreed the perimeter closure of Alfafar on January 8 due to the incidence of the virus, so that only residents of a town nine kilometers by road from Valencia could enter the store.

As explained by the director of the Alfafar store, Carmen Spinola, “the restrictions imposed by the health crisis we are experiencing have made access to the facilities difficult.” For this reason, they have sought “a solution that adapts to the new scenario to continue providing inspiration and new ideas in decoration, always in accordance with official standards and guaranteeing the safety of our collaborators, clients and suppliers”.

Specifically, in this space you will be able to access kitchenware, textiles and elements of decoration, organization and storage, lighting and children’s games. There will also be a selection of food products from IKEA Food and a planning and advice area.

“With this opening we are taking a further step in our accessibility strategy and offering Valencians and Valencians a new point of contact in Valencia”, Spinola pointed out in a note from the company.

With this space, “Ikea continues to advance in its process of digital transformation and expansion, for which it will invest 150 million euros in the next three years and with which it intends to continue adapting to customer needs,” the note says. “This transformation plan also involves a change from the traditional store model to a model of omnichannel, which in addition to continuing to have physical stores provides new meeting points on and off, connecting all of them as a single IKEA ”, he adds.