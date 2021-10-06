Available on the Italian market starting from 14 October. On the shirt printed the barcode of the Billy bookstore

From home to fashion, Ikea launches its first streetwear clothing collection, Eftertrada, available on the Italian market starting from 14 October. Simple, basic and functional, the pieces of the capsule are born from the founding values ​​of the Ikea philosophy. The yellow and blue logo of the Swedish giant dominates the back of the sweatshirt and t-shirt, both white. On the other side, on the front of the garments, the large barcode of the most popular Ikea product stands out: the Billy bookcase. Above it the inscription: Design and Quality Ikea of ​​Sweden.

The t-shirt and sweatshirt, made of cotton, are accompanied by some accessories, including a fabric bag, two bath towels, water bottles and a keychain that reproduces in a small Famnig Hjarta, the iconic Ikea cushion in the shape of a red heart, from which two outstretched hands come out towards an embrace. Finally, the Knorva hat is also presented, inspired by the iconic blue Frakta bag.

The development of Eftertrada took place through a collaboration between the Swedish parent company and the Japanese branch in Tokyo. Ikea’s designers were inspired by the lifestyle of four young special characters (an artistic director, a musician, a photographer and a model), representative of the cultural melting pot of Harajuku, an area of ​​Tokyo famous for its youth culture and for its luxuriant creative force. The Eftertrada collection is inspired and made for Tokyoites.

Over the years, the Ikea brand has taken on a meaning that goes beyond interior design, coming to define a real recognizable lifestyle. In the democratic design created by Ikea, the values ​​of functionality and simplicity also inspire clothing. It is no coincidence that, even before the creation of Eftertrada, people could already be seen on the streets of Tokyo with the Ikea logo on their t-shirts. As if it were the symbol of something important in pop culture. And this is precisely the meaning of the Eftertrada capsule (which in Swedish means successor): a minimalist style that manages to be recognizable, like the classic Scandinavian mood.