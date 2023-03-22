Ikea is one of the most famous chain stores in Italy for home furnishings and more. It certainly doesn’t need too many introductions but perhaps you don’t know that it is a company that is always at the forefront of technological tools, and today we really want to tell you about one of these. A novelty that now arrives in Italy too!

Ikea: drones also arrive in Italy, take inventory!

As you may know Ikea has always found itself at the forefront when it comes to technological progress and the implementation of new devices where they can improve or speed up human work. Precisely for this reason he has now decided to increase his own fleet of drones in their warehousesfinally bringing them to Italy too!

In case you don’t know what we’re talking about, these are autonomous and flying drones that take care of completing the jobs that need to be donei in non-working hours, such as inventory in warehouses, so as to improve overall efficiency. The results are excellent, the drones prove accurate and capable and save man from nerve-wracking jobs such as manual stock counting.

It is not only Italy that is rejoicing in this novelty, but the drones have now landed overall in 16 other locations in Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, the Netherlands and obviously Italy. In case you are curious to know more, we also leave you at the end of the article a video presentation showcasing our new friends in action.