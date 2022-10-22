Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san (Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro) is a manga written and illustrated by Nanashi —774—; the first season of its anime was in charge of Telecom Animation Film, although its second season has been announced as an OLM studio project.

The new promotional image for its second season was published on the official networks of its sites, it will be titled Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack.

Additionally, new voice cast members were introduced, including:

Yoshino Nanjou: Anetoro – Hayase Nagatoro’s older sister.

Sayumi Suzushiro: Sunomiya.

Kaori Maeda: Orihara.

We also know who will make up the production team:

Directing the anime at OLM studios: Shinji Ushiro —Mazica Party, Tomika Kizuna Gattai: Earth Granner, Youkai Watch—. As a replacement for Hirokazu Hanai at the Telecom Animation Film studios.

Script writing and supervision: Taku Kishimoto —Boku dake ga Inai Machi, Fruits Basket (2019), Fugou Keiji: Balance:Unlimited—.

Character design: Misaki Suzuki —Tari Tari, Lupine III: Part 5—.

Soundtrack: Gin —BUSTED ROSE, Aho Girl, Dokyuu Hentai HxEros, Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga Aru!—

Source: Telecom Animation Film

When does the second season premiere: Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack?

In turn, we already know when Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack will premiere in Japan, it is scheduled for the winter season, in January 2023.

The first season was released during the Spring-2021 season. It had twelve episodes and Crunchyroll distributed it in the West—with dubbing into Latin Spanish.

The manga has been published through Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket since November 2017.

Source: OLM studios: Oriental Light and Magic

What is Nagatoro San about?

Hayase Nagatoro is a high school student who has a special hobby: teasing her senpai.

Coincidentally, Nagatoro and his friends found the drawings of the withdrawn senpai—aspiring artist—, so, from that moment on, she annoys him every day looking for moments to make him uncomfortable.

The shy senpai has a bit of an interest in Nagaroto, though it is tempered by a simmering fear. They will slowly develop a strange friendship: fun and awkward at the same time.

