Ijiranaide, Nagatoro San will come to Crunchyroll with Latin dubbing, and unsurprisingly, fans are excited to discover the new voices of their characters.

The cosplayer Mely madrigal He chose the best moment to pay tribute to the protagonist of this anime, so he transformed into her with the magic of cosplay.

If you are also excited to see Ijiranaide, Nagatoro San in your language, and you would like to know what it would look like in a live action, here you have a pretty flirtatious and accurate approach.

For this cosplay, Mely madrigal It was based mainly on two things, the hairstyle and the white blouse of the uniform, which he knew how to recreate to perfection.

Interestingly, her features also match the protagonist of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro San, but to give it an anime touch, he added a few effects.

In addition to placing hearts in her pupils, the cosplayer added an effect that makes her look flushed, just like in the original work.

If you liked the cosplay of Mely madrigal you can follow her on your Instagram account, where it has several outfits inspired by anime characters.

Who are the voice actors of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro San in Latin Spanish?

The leading roles are played by Gabriela Gray Y Alex Villamar, who have extensive experience in dubbing.

Erika Langarica, Cassandra Valtier Y Monserrat Mendoza They will also lend their voices to the roles of Sakura, Yoshi and Gamo-Chan, although there are still some unknowns.

The main one is the actress who will play Sana Sunomiya, the antagonist of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro San, whom we will surely meet in the next few days.

What did you think of this cosplay? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on our social networks for more anime, video game and geek culture news.