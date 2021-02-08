iiyama has unveiled two new G-Masters Red Eagle series monitors specifically dedicated to PC gaming, confirming that video games are a preferred foothold for selling PCs, components and peripherals such as monitors.

The new ones iiyama G-Masters Red Eagle They come through two models GB2470HSU and GB2770HSU differentiated by their screen size, 24 and 27 inches respectively. Its native resolution stays at 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels) like most monitors dedicated to competitive games.

Faced with the widespread use of VA technology for this type of monitors, iiyama opts for panels IPS ‘Fast’ which offers some of its advantages in games and better image quality. They support FreeSync Premium which as you know offers dynamic adjustment of the vertical refresh rate of the monitors to the frame rate of the graphics card to reduce artifacts and take advantage of the refresh rate that rises to 165 Hz. The response time is also excellent and the firm places it at 0.8 milliseconds.

To improve visibility in shady areas, users can enable the function Black tuner to improve display performance and help detect the enemy as soon as possible in games like shooter. They have other functions such as OverDrive or LFC (Low Frame Rate Compensation), as well as a function to reduce annoying blue light in periods of prolonged gaming. iiyama offers predefined and custom game modes in the on-screen display menu and other parameters to adjust the screen settings to the personal preferences of any user.

The new iiyama G-Masters Red Eagle are equipped with HDMI and Display Port video inputs, two 2-watt stereo speakers, headphone jack and a USB hub. They have an ergonomic base that allows the height, tilt and swivel regulation.

iiyama speaks of an «HDR Ready», something impossible considering that its maximum brightness remains at 250 nits. The contrast ratio is better at 1,100: 1 as are the 178-degree viewing angles.

No price has been provided for these monitors, specific for games and with that IPS panel ‘Fast’ that improves image quality and contrast by bringing the gaming features offered by VA panels.