Genoa – The Camogliese researcher Martha Lagomarsino of the Italian Institute of Technology won the “Advancing technology for humanity. Most promising researcher in robotics and AI” at the RomeCup 2023. L’Iit was awarded this morning at the Campidoglio and the researcher, in addition to the recognition, was awarded a cash prize of 5,000 euros.

Marta Lagomarsino is part of the Human-robot interfaces and interaction research group coordinated by Arash Ajoudani. Her project aims to increase production efficiency and the well-being of male and female workers. In particular, the researcher used artificial intelligence to investigate the relationship between mental and physical overload by investigating how collaborative robots can curb the effect of such disturbances to maximize productivity without increasing the stress level of the human operator.

This type of research aims to contribute to the production of collaborative robots accessible to all. The goal is to increase worker efficiency and facilitate the adoption of these machines in real industrial environments. A second aim is to shed light on the most common mental disorders, which affect 15% of workers and cause productivity losses of a trillion dollars a year, as estimated by the World Health Organization.

The award was established by Digital World Foundation Ets in collaboration with the biomedical campus of Rome. The aim of the award is to recognize the passion, dedication, perseverance, vision, creativity and talent of young people engaged in research projects in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

In response to the call they were presented over 130 applications and the Italian Institute of Technology, with headquarters in Genoa, was already among the 20 finalists of the award with 3 other male and female researchers. The study by the Camogliese researcher is part of the European projects H2020 Sophia (Socio-physical interaction skills for cooperative human-robot systems in agile production) and the Erc ergo-lean (Rethinking human ergonomics in lean manufacturing and service industry).