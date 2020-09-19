CM helped 10 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has helped a research student of IIT to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the news of blood cancer. The CM himself contacted the family of Ashish Dixit, a resident of Lakhimpur. Apart from financial assistance, PGI has also been instructed for better treatment.Ashish Kumar Dixit, studying at IIT Roorkee, has a blood cancer disease. The research student is undergoing treatment at Lucknow PGI, where his platelets were rapidly declining. Knowing this, CM Yogi himself gave financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, giving relaxation in the rules.

IIT students ran a campaign

Ashish Kumar Dixit is the only son of Ashok Kumar Dixit, a forest worker in Lakhimpur. A very talented student Ashish is undergoing treatment at PGI. IIT students started a social media campaign to help IIT Roorkee research student Ashish Dixit.

CM helped by relaxing the rules

Ashish had difficulty in getting government help due to his father being in government service and getting himself a scholarship. But CM Yogi relaxed the rules and ordered help. CM Yogi contacted the family on the news of the illness received from social media and helped 10 lakh. Also ordered PGI for better treatment and all possible help.