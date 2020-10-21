In the first counseling of JEE Advanced, 30 students have chosen IIT Delhi in the top 100, while the maximum 61 students have chosen IIT Bombay. Even after getting the first position in the NIRF rankings, students showed little interest in enrolling in IIT Madras. Here just 7 students out of the top 100 have taken admission. IIT Delhi conducted the JEE Advanced exam this time. IIT Bombay has so far received the highest number of 61 students out of the top 100. While IIT Bombay is third in the NIRF rankings. While IIT Madras is in the first place, but only 7 out of the top 100 students enrolled here.

Out of the top 1000, the highest number of 263 students have chosen IIT Bombay only. While second place, 204 students have made their choice in IIT Delhi. In this list too, IIT Madras is at the 7th position, only 117 students have enrolled here in the top 1000.

Pro. Ram Gopal Rao (Director, IIT Delhi) – 60 students enrolled in top 100 in IIT Bombay in JEE Advanced or 30 out of top 100 in IIT Delhi. There is no real reason for this. It depends entirely on the interest of the students. Students also do not see which institute ranks in which rankings. It is entirely a decision taken by the students and sometimes it changes the trend. Like IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur were also the first choice of students.

Institute – Admission in Top 1000

IIT Bombay – 236

IIT Delhi – 204

IIT Indore – 16

IIT Kharagpur-88

IIT Hyderabad – 37

IIT Kanpur – 128

IIT Madras – 117

IIT Gandhi Nagar-1

IIT Roorkee – 45

IIT BHU – 35

IIT Guwahati – 57

Admission to 408 seats in IIT Patna, only 19 seats remain

Institutes in the top 5 in NIRF rankings and admissions done there

1-IIT Madras

2-IIT Delhi

3-IIT Bombay

4-IIT Kanpur

5-IIT Kharagpur