The result of the Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020), the entrance examination for admission in management courses in various prestigious institutions of the country including IIM has been released. Candidates can check the result of IIM Indore (IIM Indore) or CAT’s official website iimcat.ac.in to conduct this exam.According to the report, due to Corona virus infection, interviews for MBA admission in academic session 2021-22 can also be conducted online. However, no official confirmation has been made about this yet. The top business schools in the country, including IIMs, IITs, enroll on the basis of CAT scores.

The examination was held on 29 November

The IIM Indore conducted the CAT 2020 exam on 29 November 2020. The exam was conducted in three shifts at 430 centers across the country. 1.9 lakh candidates participated in Computer Based Test (CBT). This two-hour exam consisted of questions from a total of three sections.

How to see result

Candidates appearing in the examination can check the result on the official website of CAT. On the right side of the website, the option of Download CAT 2020 Score Card has been given. After clicking on login here, candidates can download their score card by entering roll number and password.