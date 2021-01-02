IIM-CAT 2020 Result: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the results of Common Admission Test (CAT) -2020 on Saturday. In this test, the promising of the capital is burning. Rahul Sharma has achieved 100 percentile. At the same time, the list of promising to join Club 99 is also quite long. Results CAT-2020 Official Website iimcat.ac.in Have been uploaded to.

The promising have strengthened their claim to the top management institutes on the basis of their performance. Given the corona infection, this time there was some apprehension about the results. But according to experts, there is no significant impact. Promoters of cities like Kanpur, Lucknow have strengthened their place. CAT-2020 was organized in November. More than two lakh candidates participated in this including the capital. In this, on the basis of performance, the candidates will get an opportunity to enter the top management institute of the country.

Download CAT2020 Scorecard: IIM-CAT 2020 result Direct link

Large numbers in Club-99:

There have been more number of promising joining club 99 this time than in previous years. Shikhar Mahendra has scored 99.25 percentile, Suleman Kajalbash has scored 99.48 percentile, Rishabh Gupta has secured 99 percentile. Apart from these, many promising have also found a place in Club 99.

Expert said, the results of the city were excellent

There were three sections in English, Mathematics and Reasoning in the examination. This time the reasoning has got more weightage. Candidates who have done well in Reasoning have their Percentile up.- Ashish Sinha, Expert

This time the results have been very good. A large number of Lucknow children have succeeded in this. This time the paper was difficult but the results have been encouraging. – Abhishek Singhania, Expert