The winners of the III Serra de Tramuntana World Heritage Photography Competition have been announced and the top images are now on show in Passeig de Sagrera in Palma.

This year’s edition is inspired by the Serra de Tramuntana Consortium’s project of itineraries in each of the 20 Municipalities of the Serra de Tramuntana and the values ​​that classified it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The theme of the contest was Cultural Routes and the exhibition includes 12 award-winning photographs chosen from more than 450 by a jury of specialists in photography and Serra de Tramuntana heritage.

Award

Marc Marco Ripoll, who had four award-winning photographs in different categories, was given the award by Territory Minister, Maria Antònia Garcias.

Due to the pandemic and health restrictions, the rest of the winners were not called to the event.

The jury was composed of Miquel Vadell, photographers María José Aguiló and Toni Garau and Journalist and Cultural Guide Joan Carles Palos.

The prize money for the III Serra de Tramuntana Photography Contest amounts to 5,800 euros.

The category with the highest participation, with 151 snaps was’ La Mirada de la costa, l’Aigua i les Marjades’, and the winning photograph was’Brolls de les Marjades de Lluc ‘by Jordi Xavier Aguiló Fiol.

Marc Marco Ripoll scooped top prize in the ‘World of Possessions’ category with ‘They are Moragues’.

Sebastià Bota Ferragut came in first in the ‘Els portals de la Serra-Pobles i Llogarets’ category with ‘Llogaret de sa Calobra’.

The prize for ‘Personatges de la Serra: Artists and landscapes-Spirituality and Eeligion’ was awarded to Joan Lluís Coll Rotger for ‘The moon on the Silhouettes’.

Insular Director of Territori y Paisatge, Miquel Vadell and AFONIB, President, Biel Servera also attended the event.